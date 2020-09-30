Newman Regional Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center are both offering drive-thru flu shot clinics to help protect against influenza this year.
Newman Regional Health Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said while it’s always important for people to get vaccinated against the flu each year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has upped the stakes.
“It is important to get a flu vaccination every year, but this year with the COVID pandemic ongoing, it’s even more important for a couple of reasons,” she said. “First, we know that patients can be co-infected with influenza and COVID. Both of those viruses affect the lungs and the respiratory systems. There are strong concerns that people with a dual-infection will have a worse illness and an increased risk of severe complications, including death. We want to make sure that people are protecting themselves against the flu to prevent that co-infection.”
Knobloch said COVID has placed a strain on healthcare systems, with more patients being seen in doctors offices as well as in the lab setting. The added strain of a large flu outbreak on top of that could bring additional strain to the local healthcare system. Because the symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza are very similar, Knobloch said getting vaccinated against the flu was one way to differentiate between the two and help reduce the flu was circulating within the community.
“It’s very important to the hospital and the healthcare system here in our community to be able to meet the needs of all of our patients,” she said. “We are asking everyone to get their flu shots to help reduce the burden of influenza in the community this year, so that we are able to care for everyone that needs our services.”
Clinics
FHCHC’s clinic will be held from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday at the health center. The shot is free with most forms of insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid, or $30 cash or check without insurance.
For more information on the health center’s clinic, call 620-342-4864 or visit www.flinthillshealth.org.
Newman Regional Health will offer its flu shot clinic from noon - 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds and vehicles are asked to enter from Sixth Avenue. There will be plenty of staff on hand to help direct traffic.
In the event of poor weather, the clinic will be health from noon - 7 p.m. Oct. 8, also at the fairgrounds.
The shot is free with more forms of insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, or $58 for those without insurance. Hospital staff can only accept cash or check during the event. Credit cards will not be accepted.
“We will take all forms of insurances, but are not able to vaccinate Medicaid patients 18 years of age and younger,” said Ashley Edwards, director of pharmacy for Newman Regional Health. “Medicaid patients greater than the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated.”
The hospital’s drive-thru clinic will offer a quadrivalent influenza vaccination that covers four strains of influenza, and protects against both influenza A and B. Edwards said they are not able to offer the high-dose vaccinations or egg-free vaccinations at the drive-thru clinic, but patients can speak to their healthcare providers or local pharmacies to set up appointments for those options.
NRH’s clinic is available for patients ages 3 or older and Edwards said there will be plenty of staff on hand to offer vaccinations to carloads of patients at a time.
“We are going to have staff there to help run our flu shot clinic and be able to provide vaccinations for the whole family,” she said. “We will have over 1,000 flu shot doses available and will administer vaccinations while supplies last.”
Edwards said patients are asked to visit www.newmanrh.org/flu to obtain registration forms prior to the event.
“We ask that patients download the form and have it filled out before coming to our drive-thru clinic which will help expedite the process for everyone,” she said. “If you’re not able to print off the registration form, we will have it available for you to fill out at the drive thru, but we are highly encouraging patients to get it filled out ahead of time, and bring it with you.”
Edwards said patients are also encouraged to bring copies of their insurance cards as well.
Patients are asked to wear their masks for the event, in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“If you cannot get to the drive-thru clinic, you can still call your healthcare provider and set up appointments to receive a flu shot, or you’re able to walk into our express care clinic and receive a flu shot there without an appointment,” Edwards said. “More information at www.newmanrh.org/flu, or they can call the clinic, 620-343-2376. Just again, we want to encourage everyone to get their flu shot.”
“We take our flu shot, not only to protect ourselves, but those around us,” Knobloch added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.