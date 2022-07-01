Frederick C. Karcher passed away peacefully at his home in Emporia, KS on March 6, 2022 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Fred was born in Watertown, WI July 23, 1947 the youngest son of Paul & Frances Karcher. At the age of 8 Fred and the Karcher family relocated to Northern California where his parents purchased a business and he received his high school and college education. Fred was a good student, loved all sports and was known for his outgoing contagious personality and strong work ethic taught in the early formative years by his parents. These traits took Fred on a long and successful career path in the food and beverage industry, he was still employed by Emporia State University at the time of his passing.
Fred is survived by his wife, Cinet; children, James, Megan, Kimberly, Steven, Faith, Armando, Davin, Isabel, Marthano and Jaydin and grandchildren, Jacob, Chris, Jenna, Parker, Addie, Kali and Kai and soon August; brothers, Dick of Amsterdam Holland and Gene of North Carolina; twin sister, Frances Bonewitz of Arkansas and sister-in-law, Cynthia Karcher of Arizona.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Paul Jr.
He will be dearly missed by all of his extended family, friends and business associates around the country.
A Celebration of life will be held from 12-3 pm Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2802 Lakeridge Rd in Emporia. Come catch a fish and take a picture for our memory book.
