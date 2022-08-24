An Emporia man will be sentenced this fall for his actions in attempting to hold up a convenience store.
Darren Hutcherson, 57, pleaded no contest Tuesday to attempted aggravated assault. Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler accepted that as a guilty plea.
Police say Hutcherson tried to hold up Max's BP on East Sixth Avenue Thursday, March 24, then fled on a bicycle. He was arrested a few blocks away.
An amended complaint filed Wednesday by Lyon County prosecutors says Hutcherson “failed in the perpetration” of the robbery, but tried to harm a woman inside the store.
This makes Hutcherson's fourth conviction in Lyon County court. He was also convicted in 2003, 2010 and 2014. Hutcherson was on parole from Sedgwick County for two months before the incident at Max's occurred.
Hutcherson was scheduled for trial next week. Instead, he'll be sentenced Tuesday, October 11. He could receive five to 17 months in prison, along with a $100,000 fine.
