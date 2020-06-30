Tom Hadley Russell and Mary Francis (Layman) Russell, of Madison, Kansas, died at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington. Mary on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and Tom on April 27, 2020. Tom was 91 and Mary was 89.
Tom owned Russell & Sons Construction Company, Inc.
Memorial Services have been postponed and will be announced when they have been rescheduled. Jones Funeral Home in Burlington has the arrangements
