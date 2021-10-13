The Emporia State women’s basketball team was tabbed as the fourth-best team in the MIAA in both the league’s coaches and media polls.
The Hornets also received two first-place votes in the coaches poll after they went 18-7 overall and 17-5 in the MIAA last season, which was good enough to earn them a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in the last 24 years.
Nine of last year’s 10 players will be back in 2021-22, led by second-team All-American and MIAA Player of the Year Tre’Zure Jobe, who averaged 19.6 points per game in 25 appearances.
Emporia State will tip off the season by taking on Division I Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. on Nov. 1. The Fighting Irish went 10-10 last season and had their fourth-best active streak of NCAA Tournament appearances snapped at 24.
The Hornets will begin regular season play against Harding and Henderson State in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Joplin, Mo., on Nov. 12 and 13. They will play at Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo., on Nov. 17 before opening at home against Drury on Nov. 20.
2021-2022 MIAA Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Fort Hays State (6) - 159 points
2. Central Missouri (3) - 154 points
3. Nebraska Kearney (3) - 153 points
4. Emporia State (2) - 136 points
5. Central Oklahoma - 121 points
6. Washburn - 106 points
7. Pittsburg State - 94 points
8. Missouri Western - 78 points
T9. Missouri Southern - 71 points
T9. Northwest Missouri - 71 points
11. Northeastern State - 49 points
12. Rogers State - 34 points
T13. Lincoln - 24 points
T13. Newman - 24 points
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.
2021-2022 MIAA Women's Basketball Preseason Media Poll
T1. Central Missouri (5) – 118 points
T1. Fort Hays State (4) – 118 points
3. Nebraska Kearney – 112 points
4. Emporia State – 98 points
5. Central Oklahoma – 87 points
6. Washburn – 72 points
7. Pittsburg State – 70 points
8. Missouri Western – 65 points
9. Northwest Missouri – 62 points
10. Missouri Southern – 49 points
T11. Northeastern State – 32 points
T11. Rogers State – 32 points
13. Newman – 18 points
14. Lincoln – 12 points
