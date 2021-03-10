A correction to Lyon County Public Health's data report decreased the number of overall recoveries in the county, Wednesday, as 10 new positives and one COVID-related death were reported.
There are currently 29 active cases in Lyon County.
"We have found a miscalculation in our data that we have corrected," the health department said in a post to social media. "This means todays numbers will be slightly off from our Monday tallies. We noticed that 29 deaths were also being counted as recoveries. We removed those 29 deaths from the recoveries total."
Overall, 4,106 total positives have been reported since March 2020 including 3,995 recoveries and 82 deaths. There were two more deaths awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of Wednesday.
Five people are currently hospitalized.
Statewide, another 778 COVID-19 cases were recorded between Monday and Wednesday, raising the state’s total since the pandemic began to 297,229. Thirty-five new deaths were reported, raising the total death toll to 4,851.
