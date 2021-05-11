I was looking, recently, for something I could upscale as a graduation gift for several people. I perused the prepared products aisle, believing I had no time to do anything better.
There were pirouline cookies (rolled up wafers) that I could dip in white chocolate and tie a ribbon around so they looked like diplomas. There were strawberry and lemon wafer cookies that I could dip one end in chocolate to make them a little fancier.
I saw sandwich cookies which I could also dip-coat one face in some white chocolate died yellow, then use a black gel frosting to draw the Corky mascot or school moniker. Oh, right, I’m short on time.
Then I saw a bag of cookies called “Lemon Thins” or something like that, side-by-side with “Lime Thins.” Wouldn’t that be delicious if coated on one side with chocolate, my Deep South heart said? Practically a Key Lime pie or Lemon Icebox pie in one bite.
Ah, but how many bags of cookies would I need to buy to make sure I got enough unchipped cookies to make the number of treats I wanted to?
I knew what I must do. Bake my own cookie thins. It really only takes about 30 minutes to go from scratch to chocolate-coated cookie, so the pact was made with my head and heart and off I went.
These are so tasty, and quite thin, so you can get a lot of flavor with less in the sugar-and-carbohydrates area. That is, if you can eat just one.
Let’s get cooking!
LEMON (OR LIME) THINS
1 stick plus 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
Zest of 1 large lemon
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup all-purpose flour
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cream the butter, sugar and lemon (or lime) zest until light and fluffy. Scrape the bowl down and add the lemon juice and lemon extract and mix until well combined.
Add the egg and mix until well combined, then scrape the bowl again to make sure you’re incorporating everything. Add the salt, baking soda and flour and mix well.
Use a .75 oz scoop or two tablespoons to scoop the cookies onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving 2 inches between the cookies. They will spread as they bake!
How to use the scoop is obvious, but when I was a novice baker we didn’t have those things, so I use one literal table spoon to scoop the dough up, and the second to clear it off onto the parchment. Hence “One Tablespoon.”
Bake until the edges are golden brown and the middle of the cookies are set, about 8-10 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a cooling rack and allow to cool completely.
Now, flip the cookies over and coat them with chocolate.
CHOCOLATE COATING
1 (10-ounce) bag of dark melting wafers
“Melting wafers” are an oddity to me, but they certainly work better than when we had to melt actual paraffin into chocolate to make it coat things. You’ll find them in the specialty baking aisle, and there are many flavors to choose from (almost all artificial).
The “dark melting wafers” I purchased do have cocoa powder in them and they worked well.
Thinking myself superior to a product that wouldn’t even call itself “chocolate” I attempted to enrich it with shavings of dark chocolate, which did not go well. I thought a splash of heavy cream might solve the problem, but instead of ganache all I got was a grainy mess that was too thick and broke the cookies when I tried to spread it out.
So, trust me, unless you have a lot of experience and time for failures, just follow the instructions on the bag.
I had about 90 cookies to coat, so I worked the wafers in small batches, coating about 12 at a time. My cooling rack was on a baking sheet lined with parchment so if chocolate went over and dripped, I could actually lift the rack, scrape up the chocolate and reheat it.
I made a dozen as individual cookies, then decided to make the rest as sandwich cookies. Just let the chocolate set up a little so it won’t spread out when you add the second layer. Wait too long and the second cookie won’t stick.
Store your upscaled cookies in an airtight container in a cool place and then wrap them up as gifts for your graduates this year.
Bert’s Drive-In
I am closing in on the mystery of Bert’s Drive-In and the Jumburger! Judy Hancock put me on the trail, and Linda Crisp and I had a nice conversation about her days working there.
However, “Bert” is still somewhat of a mystery! She could be Betty B. Adkins, Catherine B. Adkins, Catherine B. Price — all names the Lyon County Historical Society found in various City Directories.
If you know anything about this midcentury Emporia burger palace, send me an email at saimurphy@yahoo.com, or leave a call-back number at The Gazette: 342-4800.
