David Harvey Williamson of Emporia passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 61.
David was born on April 18, 1960 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Donald and Mary Lea Truelove Williamson. He married Ginger K. Barnhart on January 20, 1980 in Emporia, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Ginger of the home; son, Brian (Mariah) Williamson of Americus; daughters, Rachel Krueger (Justin McDonnell) of Emporia, and Brenda (Matthew) Pollock of Wichita; grandchildren, Jaxsen Williamson, Broxtyn Williamson, Evelyn Williamson, Dextyn Williamson, Aspen Krueger, Kassidy Krueger, and Colston McDonnell; brothers, Ron (Connie) Williamson of Hartford, and Dan (Brenda) Williamson of Burlington.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
David worked maintenance at Safeway Pet Foods, Thermal Ceramics, and then at Hills Pet Nutrition. David was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a lifelong outdoorsman with an outstanding work ethic and dedication to family and friends. He was a 4H leader and member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. He will be missed by many.
Visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery east of Neosho Rapids, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
