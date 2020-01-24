American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is announced Friday that Rhonda S. Denney, of Emporia, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Lunchtime Secrets, at AQS QuiltWeek in Lancaster Downtown, Pennsylvania.
AQS QuiltWeek - Lancaster Downtown features more than 200 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 35 states and 14 countries.
Come see all the contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts on display. Admission to AQS QuiltWeek can be purchased at the Lancaster County Convention Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. March 25 through March 27 from and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 28. Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903. This event is open to the public.
