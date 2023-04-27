Sharon Lee Hoover, 77, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado.
She was born July 1, 1945 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Stuart Clyde and Iola Blanche Barnett Cowan. Sharon attended Reading High School and graduated with the Class of 1963.
Sharon married the love of her life, William “Bill” Hoover on December 1, 1963 in Reading, Kansas. Sharon and Bill made their home in Osage City, Kansas where she worked at Benner Williams before taking a position in the kitchen at the Osage City Schools. She served over twenty years with the schools before her retirement in 2010.
Sharon had many interests throughout her life which included cooking, sewing and reading. Bill and Sharon enjoyed traveling and camping, especially during their children’s formative years. She also enjoyed visiting with and catching up with family and friends.
Sharon will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Michelle Hoover of Lee’s Summit, MO and Heather Woodyard and her husband Dale of Leavenworth, Kansas; a son, William “Bill” Hoover II of Osage City; two grandchildren, William Woodyard and his wife Alicia and Ethan Woodyard; a brother, Bill Cowan and his wife Karen of Derby, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a community of dear friends, Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She was also preceded by her beloved husband Bill on November 5, 1997.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Alpine Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 28 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Sharon requested that memorial contributions be made to the Sharon Hoover Memorial Fund. (To be used to assist the Student Lunch Program at the Osage City Schools) Condolences may be
expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
