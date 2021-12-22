Donna Marie Mollach, of Emporia, entered into rest Monday, December 20, 2021 at Holiday Resort. She was 87.
Donna was born in Herington, Kansas on September 17th, 1934 to Ernie and Helen Sauer. She graduated from Herington High School in 1952 and then graduated from the X-ray Training School at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. She married Ronald S. Mollach in 1954 and to that marriage two sons were born. Steven Mollach was born in 1955 and Stanley Mollach in 1956. Later in life Donna was divorced from Ronald.
Donna raised her two sons and after her divorce she became the head of the Radiology Department at Herington Hospital. She met Stanley Carson and they became companions and enjoyed several fulfilling years together. Tragically, Stanley Carson passed away but Donna continued to raise Stanley Carson’s youngest daughter Melanie.
Donna’s youngest son Stan, was seriously injured in a car accident. Donna spent the remainder of her life caring for him. They moved to Salina, Kansas so that Stan could be closer to his daughter Melissa. Donna continued to work in the radiology field until her retirement. Donna and Stan then moved to Emporia, Kansas to be closer to Steve and his family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Helen Sauer; brother, Bob Sauer; companion, Stanley Carson and granddaughter, Ashley Mollach. She is survived by sons, Steve (Tami) Mollach, Emporia, Kansas, Stan Mollach, Emporia, Kansas, Melanie Carson, Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughters, Justina Mollach and Melissa Mollach; sister in law, Peggy Sauer, and nephews, Barry, Brad and Kurt Sauer.
Private services will be held at Charter Funerals, with burial at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Herington, Kansas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Hetlinger Planting Hope Initiative (Greenhouse).
