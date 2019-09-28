Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:42 a.m.
Simple battery, 500 Mechanic St., 10:59 a.m.
Child in need of care, information redacted
Non-injury accident, W. 10th Ave. and Merchant St., 2:17 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:16 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:47 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 100 W. 6th Ave., 7:12 p.m.
Medical - overdose, information redacted
Traffic stop, E. 4th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 8:18 p.m.
Simple assault, 400 S. Merchant St., 11:28 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 800 Merchant St., 1:30 a.m.
Resisting/interfering, 600 Garfield St., 2:13 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, Emporia, 9:12 a.m.
Investigative case, information redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 12:15 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 12:38 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1000 East St., 7:13 p.m.
Theft - fuel, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 9:01 p.m.
Courts
Ramsey A. Maurer, 804 W. 8th Ave., No proof insurance, failure to yield, Sept. 16
Hannah M. Draper, 1314 Highland St., Theft, Sept. 18
Irene Villanueva, 1015 Merchant St., Suspended driver’s license, illegal tag, attempt to operate without proof of insurance, Sept. 20
Adam Tindel, 1242 Lawrence St., No driver’s license, driving under the influence, transporting open container, Sept. 20
Michelle D. Barnhart, 512 Darryl Ln., Olpe, Stop sign, Sept. 20
Christopher R. Loving, 152 Central Ave., N. Versailles, Pennsylvania, Careless driving, Sept. 20
Lucila B. Arciva, 16 Exchange St., Inattentive driving, Sept. 20
Victoria J. Wolff, 1210 Cottonwood St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
Amanda G. Hall, 1220 Highland St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
Owen K. Wilhite, 1210 Cottonwood St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
JJ Roberts, 1111 Rural St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
Jacob S. Swink, 1220 Highland St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
Camren S. Eldringhoff, 1210 Cottonwood St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
Teia M. Perez, 1210 Cottonwood St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 21
Reann M. England, 1521 Rd. 175, Suspended driver’s license, defective headlight, Sept. 21
Noah E. Diaz, 1107 Market St., Suspended driver’s license, Sept. 21
Adrian S. Martinez, 2303 SE 28th Ct., Topeka, Speeding, suspended driver’s license, Sept. 21
Nelson Camacho-Gonzales, 181 Villa Clemente Carr, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, No driver’s license, careless driving, Sept. 21
Christina R. Steinkuehler, 114 W. 2nd Ave., Disorderly conduct, Sept. 21
Juan Carranza-Gonzales, 15 Congress St., Driving under the influence, red light, transporting open container, improper left turn, Sept. 22
Christopher J. Hysom, 1325 Merchant St., Criminal damage, Sept. 22
Bobbie J. Craney, 201 Neosho St., 201 Neosho St., Disorderly conduct, Sept. 22
Jacob J. Fox, 419 State St., Suspended driver’s license, driving under the influence, criminal damage, Sept. 22
Gregory Moellman, Homeless, Criminal trespassing, Sept. 22
Ethan Crowell, 2069 Road M, Inattentive driving, Sept. 23
Jacob L. Neal, 137 Cherokee Ct., No driver’s license, stop sign, Sept. 23
Oscar Delaluz-Pachero, 28 Constitution St., Interference with LEO, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 23
Manuel Renterio-Saldana, 6 S. West St., Interference with LEO, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 23
Bethanie G. Gilliland, 23257 S. Lewelling Rd., Osage City, Failure to yield right of way, Sept. 23
Donna L. Smith, Failure to yield left turn, Sept. 24
Karla B. Munoz-Quiroz, 218 S. Union St., No driver’s license, careless driving, Sept. 25
Alberto Sanchez-Vargas, 313 East St., No driver’s license, no headlamps, Sept. 26
Celsea L. Butler, 1101 Mechanic St., Minor in possession/consumption, Sept. 27
Eden Nikell, 1501 Market St., Minor in consumption, Sept. 27
Cassandra Ortiz, 811 State St., Left of center, Sept. 27
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Monday — Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday — Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
