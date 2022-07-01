Paula S. Danler, 72, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her apartment at Holiday Estates Retirement Community in Emporia.
She was born February 1, 1950, in Herington, Kansas, the daughter of Stewart and Shirley Champlin Bross. Paula grew up in Kingman and graduated from Kingman High School in 1968. Following graduation she began classes at Emporia State University (formerly Kansas State Teachers College).
Paula was joined in marriage to Patrick J. Danler on December 15, 1970, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. She took a break from college while they lived in Virginia during the early years of their marriage. Paula and Patrick returned to Kansas and lived in Manhattan where she worked as a Pattern Folder for McCall Pattern Company. They would later move to Mt. Hope where she shared her love of children as a child care provider for ten years.
Paula and Patrick were later divorced at which time she returned to college at Emporia State University. In 1992 she graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. Her degree focus was Special Education, with minors in both Home Economics and Psychology. She took a position in 1994 at Lebo High School where she taught Special Education until her retirement in 2016.
Paula was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. She was a lover of hobbies, including camping, crafting, sewing, scrapbooking, quilting and a love of travel. She loved gardening, herbs, and making new friends who shared her interests.
Paula will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Trasi Popp and husband Kevin of Haven, Kansas; sons, Zachary Danler and wife Jennifer (Wellnitz) of Reading, Kansas and Russell Danler and wife Christine (Mowery) of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Max, Eli, George, Josephine, Graham, Tennyson, Travis, and Kensie; a brother, Phillip Bross and wife Anita “Kay” of Cincinnati, Ohio; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 A.M., Friday at the church. Inurnment will follow services at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus School and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
