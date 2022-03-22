Courtesy League of Women Voters Kansas
March 14: No votes were taken in the House.
March 14-Senate
SB 403 would allow Wilson County to impose, subject to voter approval, a countywide sales tax of up to 1.0 percent in quarter percent increments to finance county emergency medical and ambulance services. Vote: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 507 would continue exceptions to the Kansas Open Records Act. The vote was: Yeas 39; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
March 15-House: No votes to report.
Rep. Schreiber offered a resolution, HR 6024, congratulating and commending the 2020 and 2022 Kansas Master Teachers.
March 15-Senate
Senator Longbine introduced Senate Resolution 1732 congratulating and commending the 2020 and 2022 Kansas Master Teachers.
SB 389 requires all voting systems in Kansas to use voter-verified paper ballots with a distinctive watermark for elections; various specifications on the handling and verification of the watermarked ballots are included in the bill. Votes: Yeas 27; Nays 11; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 494 would prohibit the deployment, implementation, or use of a motor carrier safety improvement by, or as required by, a motor carrier from affecting, impacting, or changing the worker status of a driver. Votes: Yeas 39; Nays 0; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SCR 1623 urges the President of the United States to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and to restore energy independence in the United States. Votes: Yeas 37; Present and Passing 2; Absent or Not voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
March 16-House
HB 2541 would shift deposit of certain fees and surcharges from Judicial Branch fee funds to the State General Fund. Votes: Yeas 111; Nays 12; Absent or not voting: 2. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2582 would require the Secretary for Children and Families to disclose confidential agency records of a child alleged or adjudicated to be a child in need of care to the law enforcement agency investigating the report or investigation of abuse or neglect. Votes: Yeas 122; Nays 1; Absent or not voting: 2. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2674 would amend the statute governing forfeiture of appearance bonds in the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure. Votes: Yeas 121; Nays 2; Absent or not voting: 2. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2676 would authorize counties to create a Code Inspection and Enforcement Fund and expand an existing County Equipment Reserve Fund to include purchases of technology and technology services. Votes: Yeas 112; Nays 11; Absent or not voting: 2. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HCR 5032 condemns the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Votes: Yeas 119; Nays 4; Absent or not voting: 2. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
March 16-Senate
Sub SB 444 contains FY 2022 supplemental funding, FY 2023 funding for most state agencies, and FY 2023 capital improvement expenditures for certain state agencies. Votes: Yeas 23; Nays 14; Present and Passing 3. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
March 17-House
HB 2528 would remove inflatable devices from the requirements of the Kansas Amusement Ride Act. Votes: Yeas 86; Nays 34; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 335 would exempt certain qualified trade, merchant, retail, and professional associations, and business leagues in the state from payment of the annual premium tax to the Kansas Insurance Department. Votes: Yeas 120; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 348 would exempt certain threading methods from the definition of cosmetology in law related to the licensure of cosmetologists. Votes: Yeas 110; Nays 10; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 392 would amend and repeal provisions in the Kansas Uniform Securities Act that require a transfer of unencumbered funds in excess of $50,000 to the State General Fund from the Securities Act Fee Fund of the Kansas Insurance Department on the last day of each fiscal year. Votes: Yeas 120; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2712 would establish the Kansas Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial Act to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country on July 4, 2026. Votes: Yeas 119; Nays 1; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 408 would amend the definition of the crime of theft to include theft of property that is mail. Votes: Yeas 117; Nays 3; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
Sub. SB 400 would amend the Kansas Uniform Trust Code. Votes: Yeas 120; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
SB 366 would amend the definition of the crime of burglary by expanding the locations in which a person may not, without authority, enter or remain within. Votes: Yeas 120; Absent or not voting: 5. Rep. Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
March 17-Senate
SB 390 would require the Secretary of State, in consultation with county election officers, to develop an affidavit system to be utilized for the handling of ballots. Votes: Yeas 27; Nays 10; Present and Passing 1; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Sub SB 563 (Map Name: Liberty 3) would redraw the state’s 40 Senate districts using data obtained from the 2020 Census. Votes: Yeas 28; Nays 8; Present and Passing 2; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2478 would designate two portions of highway US-166 in Sumner and Cowley Counties in honor of deceased military service members. Votes: Yeas 38; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 529 would require the Secretary of Revenue to permit electronic online renewal of nondriver’s identification cards under certain circumstances. Votes: Yeas 38; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2508 would create law requiring an applicant, employee, or volunteer subject to a criminal history record check to provide to the requesting authorized entity written consent to obtain such person’s fingerprints to conduct a criminal history record check. Votes: Yeas 38; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2540 would require the Capitol Preservation Committee to approve plans to place a permanent memorial honoring Kansas Gold Star families on the Statehouse grounds. Votes: Yeas 38; Absent or Not Voting 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
March 18-No votes were taken in the House and Senate.
Bill descriptions and daily journals of the Kansas Legislature may be accessed through the Kansas Legislature website: http://www.kslegislature.org.
Previous voting records of local legislators during the current legislative section may be read at the Emporia League of Women Voters’ website: https://www.lwvemporia.org.
This report was prepared by the League of Women Voters of Emporia Legislators Vote Tracking Committee: Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, Gail Milton and Susan Fowler.
