We heard the term “debacle” used recently with regards to what is happening, or had happened to Emporia State University.
Let's begin with what the word means. Here a the definition of “debacle:" A sudden and ignominious failure; a fiasco.
"the economic debacle that became known as the Great Depression"
I am a 73 year old college student who gets a charge from taking classes at ESU. At my age I can audit them for free.
As a retired non-teaching administrator, my avenue to the ESU debacle is to share my experience and thoughts on the matter of ESU’s egregious handling of tenured faculty. I know that some terminated faculty have attended their “hearings”; as much as one may call them, when they cannot have ANYONE present with them vs chair’s full of those who supported their firing. Even though I was an administrator I was one of the few who had tenure and academic rank. I even served in the faculty Senate for a few years where discussions about tenure and due process were often heard and voted on, and then approved by the administration.
ESU has a President who for the last seven months has refused to conduct an interview with the school paper the Bulletin. esubulletin.com | The Students' Voice Since 1901
It took me about 50 years to come across and to be exposed to my favorite teachers. I did so via taking courses at Emporia State under Dr. Christopher Lovett and Dr.Joyce Thierer. (winner of the Ruth Schillinger Award). This was a wonderful experience. I came to expect excitement and purpose when I attended Dr. Lovett's and Dr. Thierer's classes. I know most professors spend decades developing their courses, but Dr. Lovett's and Thierer's power points with live lectures were just great. And Dr. Joyce Thierer, who retired before any firings came about, were great as well! While the courses that I took from them were upper level they still had a fair number of students in them. I have to say that it took me several decades to be exposed to my favorite teachers.
Prof. Joyce Thierer has been retired for a while, but Dr. Christopher Lovett was still going strong upon him being fired by the mob while he attended all by himself while being denied any due process or legal representation.
I would highly encourage everyone to read both Dr. Lovett's and Ks. Regents Chairman Jon Rolph's accounts of what is going on at Emporia State. Their accounts were in the February 16th, Bulletin which is the campus newspaper. Sorry that I am unable to post a link to it. Can anyone call this anything other than shameful and un-American? If so, you are now a U.S. citizen.
Chairman Jon Rolph is the chair of the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR). His account is on the right side of page 4 at the top in the Bulletin on February 16th
Next read Dr. Lovett's account which is on the left side of the same page.
These two men are talking about two different worlds at ESU.
Let's first examine Chairman Rolph's account. Pick out just one clear idea of what is to be done. Pick out just one. It is a total platitude with no meat or content. Not one clearly defined idea.
Then read Dr. Lovett's. While a very sad account, he gives some clear ideas for improvements.
Because of my past association with ESU I have many questions.
This prompts questions.
During the storm trooper Blitzkrieg of the laying off around 30 faculty, were most of those who were canned Democrats? Were there any who were Republicans bagged? Just asking. Is this due to the influence of a very conservative organization in Kansas that Mr. Hush worked for? Is to order someone to appear without representation close to being kidnapped? There are a couple horrible examples of where faculty were located in order to appear for their sacking on campus.
Does the public know that ESU had a nationally awarded debate team? In addition, college debate is not ranked as are the sports venues. Therefore ESU had to beat the upper crust colleges to win national awards. Yet this jewel has been trashed and will no longer exist. This is a tragedy.
Will someone explain to me the present drive for donations to hire top faculty when the winners of the ESU Roe Cross for best professors were fired? So on the one hand we fire our very best, and then attempt to hire more via asking the public for donations. Could the motive be to ride the school of the higher paid best faculty?
How does an institution hire top faculty when the likes of the American Association of University Professors lists you as somewhere never to think about working due to its violation of tenure. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) just recently released their annual list of “10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech” last Tuesday. For the first time, Emporia State has made the list. FIRE is a national nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech.
Is tenure a contract between two agreeable parties in exchange of consideration of both? If this is the case would this not clearly be a debacle if violated?
In that Mr. Hush came from one of the most extreme political organizations; does this account for why so many of those laid off were indeed Democrats? Could this explain why on page 3 of the February 16th , Bulletin it comments on the alleged dismissal of the word Liberal from Liberal Arts. The poor people who have never had a philosophy course failed to understand that the term Liberal dates way back to Socrates who said that the most important goal of education was to liberate one's mind. It had nothing to do with left wing politics.
Where are the graduate assistants going to come from to teach the classes if their program has been bagged? Plus how is accreditation kept to be a university? Maybe a VoTech is attainable which might be the goal.
Does even one person on the regents or Mr. Hush have any experiences as a teacher or in the administration of a school?
Is it true that money was raised to allow professors to be paid to go recruit for the University, but this fell through?
Does the 2020 Foundation report that about $79,000,000 is now in the ESU Foundation? Does it also report that only about 3% is given out a year to help the University grow? Or is the real goal simply allowing the Foundation and its salaries to grow? If millions of dollars were given to make ESU's tuition reflect its original Normal School goals; would more students come to ESU? “Total value of endowments as of June 30, 2020: $79,028,761 Total distribution available from endowments for academic year 2020/2021: $2,718,300. While a lot of money, it doesn't seem to have been large enough when one realized that for 18 years enrollment has been going down.
Why is it that over the last few years there have been so many job openings at the ESU Foundation?
Due to the “Great Recession” there were way fewer births. By the year 2026 the bottom falls out of the available college age population in Kansas.
I would challenge you to walk through the Memorial Union now. It's empty. I would expect that is due to having so few dorms at ESU. With the newly remodeled North Towers empty, Central Dorm Empty, South/Southeast turned to offices and the ground floor empty. The 96 apartments at the ESU apartments (aka: Married Student Apts) sold. Northeast Morse Hall torn down, and the other newly remodeled dorms very under-occupied is no wonder why the Memorial Union is empty.
In my last few decades I have learned to be a bit of a skeptic. The reason, if you recall these, is clear. Ponder this for the week: Global predictions gone awry: 1960s — Oil gone in 10 years; 1970s — Another ice age in 10 years; 1980s — Acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years; 1990s — The ozone layer will be destroyed in 10 years. My point is, is it time to be skeptical? Especially about debacles.
Mr. Hartman, thank you for stepping up and providing your insight and questioning what is happening at our beloved ESU. Your description of empty dorms and an empty memorial union. It is alarming. ESU is the Gem of Emporia. It doesn't take long to realize our gem in in jeopardy. This should concern not just Emporians but the entire area and state. If ESU suffers a demise, so will the area.
