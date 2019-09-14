Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters will host two candidate forums for the upcoming election.
The Candidate Forum for those running for the Emporia City Commission will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Flint Hills Technical College. Those Candidates include: Joni Austenfeld, Susan Brinkman, Lisa Hudson-Brittain, Rob Gilligan, Todd Maddox and Becky Jaggard Smith.
The Candidate Forum for those running for Emporia Public School Board of Education will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Flint Hills Technical College. Those candidates include Jeremy Dorsey, Arthur Gutierrez Jr., Jeff Lutes, Grant Riles, Mallory Koci and Leslie Seeley.
Each forum will begin with introductions of the candidates followed by about 35 — 40 minutes of questions and answers from the audience. There will be a time following for the candidates to meet and mingle with the attendees.
The election will be held Nov. 5. A special time of early voting will be held at the Flinthills Mall on Saturday, Oct. 19, with normal early voting being held at the Lyon County Courthouse beginning on Oct. 21.
