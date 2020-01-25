Anna Ruth Williamson died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Sunset Manor in Waverly, Kansas. Born in Latham, Missouri, June 24, 1924, she was the daughter of Opal Ruth Clark and Fred L. Hill. In Latham, her father ran a blacksmith shop that was later converted into an automobile repair business. In 1931 the family moved to a farm near California, Missouri, and this is where Anna Ruth grew up. She graduated from California High School in 1942 and then worked for White Motor Company in Kansas City. In 1946 she married Robert L. Williamson. They had one daughter, Linda. The family lived in Monticello, Kansas where Anna Ruth taught the third and fourth grade Sunday school class at Monticello Methodist Church.
She worked in the food service program in the Olathe Public School system and was the Assistant Manager of the Olathe Central Kitchen. In 1970 the Williamsons moved to Lebo, Kansas, where Anna Ruth served as the secretary of the Lebo United Methodist Church. She led a Christian Youth Fellowship group in Lebo, and those who attended CYF meetings in the family room of her home remember her with gratitude and love. She was an active member of the Lebo United Methodist Church and of the United Methodist Women. When her husband became ill she cared for him in their home during the last year of his life until his death in 1997.
Anna Ruth was preceded in death by her younger brother and his wife, Clark and Ruth Hill. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Edgar Born of Lebo; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred L. and Ruth Hill of Raymore, Missouri; two grandchildren and their spouses, and four great grandchildren: Jonathan, Nicole, and Rebekah Born of Garnett, Kansas; and Brian, Melinda, Daniel, Logan, and Isaac Rausch of Lebo, Kansas.
She endured her battle with Alzheimer’s disease with grace, and continued to express gratitude to God and to enjoy her life.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo United Methodist Women and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
