The Emporia Arts Center will host an Artist’s Reception for “Flint Hills: An Artist’s Perception” this Friday in the Trusler Gallery of The Emporia Arts Center. The reception is 4 - 6 p.m. Friday.
This is a combination show of the Emporia Camera Club and the Flint Hills Artist Guild. The exhibition is on display Aug. 2 - 26.
Founded in 1964, Emporia Camera Club provides programs, instructions, and community to anyone interested in photography. They are always welcoming new members. For more information on how to become a member, contact the Emporia Camera Club through their Facebook Page.
The Flint Hills Artist Guild is a group of local artists of all mediums that meet every Wednesday at The Emporia Arts Center. They bring current individual projects they are working on while getting together with peers to create.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery Hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. The arts center is located at 815 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.