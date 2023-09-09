Special to The Gazette
President Tammy Edmiston called the first regular September Emporia Lions Club meeting to order in the Veterans Hall at Emporia State University Memorial Union on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Membership Chair, Bob Symmonds conducted an induction ceremony for new member, Jessica Delgado, flanked by her sponsor, Gary Post. Lion Jessica became the fifth new member since January to the 102-year-old service club.
The program was presented by 16-year ESU Head Coach Darin Higgins with his thoughts on this year’s football season.
