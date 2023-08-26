The University of Kansas’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which offer noncredit courses to adults over age 50, is bringing an exciting new opportunity through a partnership with the Emporia Senior Center starting this fall.
Linda Kehres, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute director, said the program offers enrichment courses and special events for adults ages 50 and older, though people of any age are always welcome.
“Being active is the best way to be successful in your later years,” Kehres said. “Osher courses allow seniors the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals while learning high-quality educational material. They also get to socialize and make new friends. Being active, engaged members of society greatly impacts the community as well.”
Emporia joins Eudora, Fairway, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Manhattan, Olathe, Overland Park, Paola, Prairie Village, Salina, Topeka and Clay County, Mo., in offering courses this year.
“Pioneering Stories from the Settling of Emporia and Lyon County, Kansas,” taught by Rich Hughes, will be offered at the senior center from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 20 and 27.
The in-person class discusses Emporia’s origins as an an anti-slavery, free-state town in 1857, which was drawn into guerilla warfare known as “Bleeding Kansas.” The class documents pioneers who settled Lyon County in three timelines: 1) up to 1865; 2) 1866-1900, hard times and prosperity; 3) 1901-1945, Emporia as an educational, cultural, and commercial center.
Kehres said Hughes, who is one of 150 instructors that Osher works with every year, developed the course last year.
“We offered the class in Lawrence, and it did very well there,” Kehres said. “He wanted to offer it again, but only if we could do it in Emporia.”
With that in mind, she reached out to the Emporia Senior Center. Kehres said director Ian Boyd was excited to partner with Osher for the programming.
“Lyon County is just a great fit for us, and the senior center is the perfect place to introduce the program,” she said. “
To celebrate the new partnership, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is offering an introductory price of $15 for a participant’s first course.
“That’s going to cover six hours’ worth of teaching material,” Kehres said.
All discounts are valid until Dec. 31, 2023. To learn more about the introductory rate or to sign up, email linda.k@ku.edu or call 785-864-6779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.