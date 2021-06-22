Myopia results in defective vision, a condition that does not permit clear vision of distant objects; the term also can be applied to lack of foresight. Such is the case of too many legislators in this country.
An example of myopic policymaking is the attitude toward voting rights, which has become an issue in recent years. The For the People Act was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in March and is now under consideration by the Senate (S1).
In summary, S1 enhances the opportunity to vote, seemingly a positive objective in a democracy. The bill recognizes that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress broad authority to regulate congressional elections and the power to enforce the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects the right to vote. It also emphasizes that both the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments give Congress the power to eliminate racial discrimination in voting and the democratic process where there are state restrictions of voting, redistricting, access to the polls or disenfranchisement of people convicted of felonies.
Furthermore, S1 would end partisan gerrymandering, tighten controls on campaign spending and ease voter registration. It would force candidates for president and vice president to release the past 10 years of their personal and business tax returns and it would end the president’s and vice president’s exemptions from conflict-of-interest rules — which permitted Donald Trump to maintain businesses that profited from his presidency.
With the Constitutional authorization for Congress to regulate elections, the very foundation of our democracy, passage in the Senate should be bipartisan with little or no resistance.
Not so. The Senate, which is split with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, has yet to vote on S1 due to the threat of a filibuster. Assuming all Republican Senators will follow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lead and reject the bill, Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), a conservative Democrat, is a key voter.
Manchin has chosen to withdraw his deciding vote in order “to seek bipartisan compromise” rather than recognize the importance of the bill that can provide federal support of voting rights regardless of the suppression efforts by the states.
Manchin recently published an editorial in The Charleston Gazette-Mail (June 6, 2021), the newspaper of the capital of his home state. He wrote: “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act.”
Manchin is suffering from myopic vision. We agree that partisan legislation weakens our democracy, but he refuses to acknowledge that the restrictions that have been proposed or passed are partisan themselves. His refusal to vote for S1 is baseless. His weak argument does not address the strong points of the bill, which will strengthen our voting system for all Americans, thereby strengthening our democracy. Manchin’s myopia is focused on politics and not this country’s support of voting rights and the importance of voting in our democracy.
The Brennan Center for Justice has reported that between January 1 and May 14 this year 14 state legislatures enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to voting, possibly prompted by Donald Trump’s insistence that he won the 2020 presidential election (https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/voting-laws-roundup-may-2021). In most instances, Republican-controlled state legislatures are responsible for these new laws.
The Brennan Center reports that more than 389 voter restriction bills have been introduced in 48 states, including Kansas.
How do these laws restrict voting? State legislatures have imposed restrictions on both mail voting and in-person voting. At least 16 mail voting restrictions in 12 states will make it more difficult for voters to cast mail ballots by shortening the timeframe for voters to request a mail ballot, making it more difficult for voters to automatically receive their ballot or ballot application, or by prohibiting officials from sending applications or ballots without the voter’s request.
Nine laws in eight states make it more difficult for voters to deliver their mail ballots, six laws restrict assistance to voters in returning their mail ballots, and four laws limit the availability of mail ballot drop boxes. Three laws impose stricter signature requirements for mail voting, while three others impose stricter or new voter ID laws for mail voting.
At least eight states have enacted laws that make in-person voting more difficult by imposing new or harsher voter ID requirements for in-person voting, making faulty voter roll purges more likely and limiting the availability of polling places.
Manchin is right about one thing: Voting has become a partisan issue. Nearly all of the voting restriction laws described here were passed by Republican-dominated legislatures. Apparently, Republicans are trying to make it difficult for people to vote, especially minorities, in order to win elections as opposed to supporting a stronger democracy — a fine example of myopia.
Instead of catering to this biased and plainly wrong viewpoint, why don’t Manchin and all elected representatives discard their myopic thinking and stand up for the U.S. Constitution by supporting fair voting that is accessible to all citizens?
Where do our U.S. and state senators and representatives stand on voting rights? We need to ask them.
