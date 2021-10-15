Lawrence J. Vohs, 93, formerly of Emporia, Kansas, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Willow Bend Assisted Care Center in Denton, Texas. Mr. Vohs had moved to Denton 8 years ago to be closer to his daughter and her family.
Lawrence Joseph Vohs was born in Olpe, Kansas on May 5, 1928, the son of Henry and Minnie (Dieker) Vohs. He married Anna Lurene Smith at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia, on July 22, 1950. Lawrence and Lurene had been married 56 years when she passed away October 14, 2006.
Surviving family members include his daughter and son in law, Cindy and Lee Wright, Corinth, Texas; three granddaughters, Amy and husband Leslie Pechacek, Megan Wright Chordas, and Beth Wright. He also has five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kendal and Wyatt Pechacek, William Montgomery and Tylee Wright. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Lurene; his brother, Ralph; and sisters, Rosie Schneider, Irene Schneider, Betty Drum, Dorothy Flores, and Margurite Burenheide.
Mr. Vohs was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia, and the Emporia Knights of Columbus Council.
He was the Materials Manager for Didde Corp. in Emporia for 20 years and had been retired since 1990.
A service will be held at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. conducted by Mr. Vohs’ nephew, Father Harold Schneider. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
