After over a year of planning and development, CareArc is now live on Epic, the leading healthcare software company in the US with the most widely used and comprehensive health records system.
The Nov. 5 launch of the new system was made possible through the partnership of CareArc and Health Choice Network, a leader in the integration of health information technology among health centers and safety net providers.
The opportunity to be part of the Epic system was made possible for safety-net organizations, health centers and other FQHC’s due to HCN’s partnership with Epic to expand its health information technology services portfolio. This $400 million investment on behalf of health centers is the largest of its kind in the health center movement. HCN is the first health center-controlled network with a unique safety-net strategy to provide health centers with a fully integrated EHR software through Epic.
Now live on Epic, patient records at CareArc will be seamlessly integrated across facilities and care providers, allowing providers to achieve better outcomes and access for their patients. Providers will benefit from a seamless and integrated application with convenient access to a system designed to simplify and improve the overall patient experience. In addition, Epic gives providers access to extensive data and metrics, such as analytics, document management tools, and real-time updates to make more informed decisions for their patients.
How will this impact patient experience? Patients will now have personal and family health information at their fingertips with the MyChart app, Epic’s online patient portal. MyChart allows patients to review medications, test results, upcoming appointments, medical bills, price estimates all in one place. In addition, they can message their doctors, attend e-visits, complete questionnaires, schedule appointments and be more involved in managing their health.
“This is something we have been working towards for over a year,” said Renee Hively, CEO of CareArc. “Our goal is to always put our patients first and make their visits with us a convenient as possible. Epic will allow our providers to have a better experience with their patients. With the MyChart patient portal, our patients will have better access to their providers and healthcare. They will be able to message providers directly, schedule their appointments, and see lab results and their medical history all within the app.”
“This is not a technical project, it’s a clinical project,” said Dr. Timothy Long, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Health Choice Network. “Epic is providing the digital health tools our health centers need to support their patients and providers. This integrated application will improve the overall patient experience, creating the conditions where joy, purpose and meaning are possible for physicians and care teams.”
The Epic launch has been largely successful because of the support, collaboration, and project management from HCN leading up to the go-live. The HCN Project Management team worked diligently with both Epic and CareArc to ensure the transition to Epic was as seamless as possible. To support this implementation, HCN provided project management, Application and Interface Analysts, and robust development support and resources. In addition, extensive training for the health center providers, leadership and staff was crucial for the success of implementation.
Through this seamless and integrated application, CareArc will enhance the quality of care within the communities they serve, increase productivity, mobility, and digital health solutions for both their patients and healthcare professionals while enhancing collaboration, innovation and communication to achieve better health outcomes. Moving forward, the team will focus on getting accustomed to the Epic environment and continue with training to ensure they are using Epic to its fullest capabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.