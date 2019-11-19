Farm Bureau Financial Services announced last week that Lori Herrman has joined its wealth management practice in Emporia.
As a wealth management advisor, Herrman will help Farm Bureau client and members prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses. She will use Farm Bureau’s Your Future Advantage process to guide client and members through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals.
Herrman has two years of experience in wealth management and financial advisory services. Her office is located at 1015 Industrial Road Ste. B. Herrman is a member of Rotary and Chamber of Commerce and volunteers at her church. When not helping client/members secure their financial futures, she can be found at her nieces and nephews sporting events, lost in a good book or at the movies.
