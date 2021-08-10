USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has confirmed that the inverted United States flag flown in front of Maynard Early Childhood Center Tuesday morning was the result of an unintentional mishap.
"It was accidentally hung upside down," said USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren in a text message exchange. "New flags are being flown and during the change it was inadvertently hung upside down."
Landgren said that the problem has been resolved.
