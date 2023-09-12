The Emporia Community Arts Alliance announced Monday a major step forward in its mission to enrich and promote the city of Emporia through the power of the arts.
The group has created a project proposal application which is designed to empower community members to actively contribute to the vibrant artistic tapestry of the city.
The project proposal application invites individuals, artists, and collectives to submit their visionary public art proposals, and offers a process for individuals and groups to present their ideas for public art installations, murals, sculptures, and interactive exhibits that will transform the city’s landscape. By accepting proposals from the community, the Community Arts Alliance aims to make it easier for artists and creative minds to turn their concepts into reality, ultimately contributing to the aesthetic, cultural, and economic growth of Emporia.
“We believe that art has the power to ignite conversations, bridge communities, and create lasting memories,” said LeLan Dains, Director of Visit Emporia. “With the project proposal application, we’re not just accepting art ideas — we’re fostering a collaborative spirit that brings people together to celebrate the unique spirit of Emporia.”
The Community Arts Alliance will review the proposals, considering artistic merit, feasibility, and alignment with the city’s identity and values. Selected projects will receive support in terms of funding, resources, and logistical assistance to bring these visions to life. We invite all passionate individuals and groups to seize this opportunity and contribute to the dynamic arts scene that defines our city.
For more information on the project proposal application, guidelines, and submission details, please go to visitemporia.com/place/public-art.
