Darlene J. (Zeller) Kerbs, age 89, passed away in her home in Emporia on August 1, 2021. She was born in Marion, KS on December 15, 1931.
She is survived by her son, Stan and daughter-in-law, Beverly, of Emporia; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Darlene was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her lifetime, she possessed a fascination for nature and wildlife which was passed down to her family members.
At Darlene’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
In remembrance of Darlene’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice, 1201 W 12th Ave., Emporia, KS. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
