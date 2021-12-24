OH, Christmas bells, your music swells upon the buoyant winter breeze. I dry my
tears and shed my years, when I hear happy sounds like these. I’m gray and bent,
an ancient gent, who may not see another spring; my knees are sprung, but I feel
young, when Christmas bells begin to ring. I’d give no hoot for that galoot, who
doesn’t feel the Christmas glow, who doesn’t sing when joy bells ring, and turn
some handsprings in the snow. Oh, Christmas bells, your music spells
forgetfulness of workday cares; a little while we sing and smile, and dance
around like circus bears. A little while the grief and guile, the grind of life
forgotten are; our hearts are thawed, we walk abroad, and sing of Bethlehem
afar. A little while we cease to pile more plunks upon our stack of brass; the
soul fog lifts, we hand out gifts, instead of trying to amass. Oh, Christmas
bells, your music dwells forever in the old man’s mind, recalls the truth of
honest youth, the days he’s left so far behind.
