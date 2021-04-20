George Arasimowicz, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences at Central State University, an historically Black university in Ohio, will assume his duties as provost and vice president for academic affairs this summer, according to Allison D. Garrett, president of Emporia State University.
Garrett offered the position to Arasimowicz after a national search that included on-campus interviews during March.
"I am honored and thrilled to be joining Emporia State University. I thank President Garrett and university members for the privilege to serve. ESU is a great university," Arasimowicz said. "I am eager to begin working with university and community members to support all students and advance their success, the Hornet Nation and the common good."
Arasimowicz visited the Emporia State campus March 25. During his visit, he met with the search committee, administrators and members of the campus and Emporia communities, including faculty, staff and students.
"During my visit I was impressed by the warm and supportive university atmosphere and positive attitude of adaptability," he said. "I enjoyed speaking with students and felt like part of the family on campus. The quality of ESU programs and the beauty of Emporia and the Flint Hills are all stimulating and attractive. ESU people make all the difference, and Emporia State University has a wonderful future."
Arasimowicz's academic background is in music. He earned an associate diploma (A.R.C.T.) in piano performance from Royal Conservatory of Toronto, honors bachelor of arts in English and history from Carleton University, bachelor of music from University of Toronto, master of arts from McGill University, Association of Universities and Colleges of Canada exchange award to Poland (Chopin State Academy of Music and Experimental Studio of the Polish Radio) and a Ph.D. from the University of California, San Diego.
Current and past colleagues of Arasimowicz have described him as a collaborative leader who is connected to students of various backgrounds and helps them strive to succeed.
"It is essential that university and community members work together," Arasimowicz said. "As we dig deep, aim high and move forward together we will continue to create outstanding learning opportunities. We will manifest our commitments to academic quality and relate the riches of ESU that can impact and transform lives."
"Throughout Dr. Arasimowicz's visit to campus, I was impressed about his depth of experiences as an academic leader as well as the experiences he has lived as an immigrant and a first-generation college student," Garrett added. "The journey that brought him to Emporia State University will only benefit our campus community."
