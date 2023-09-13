A water watch for the City of Emporia has been rescinded Wednesday, less than two hours after it was first issued.
According to city Communications Manager Christine Torrens the water watch was a precautionary measure due to a major water line break at the 1300 block of Prairie Street, Torrens told The Gazette. Crews have closed Prairie Street from 15th to 12th avenues. Park Avenue is also closed as work continues.
According to Torrens, a water watch is issued "when conditions indicate an increased risk that the water supply is experiencing higher-than-usual usage." This means, she said, that voluntary water conservation efforts are needed to avoid the water supply reaching a level that could impact "critical infrastructure."
This was the second time in two weeks the city has issued a water notice. On Aug. 23 the city issued a voluntary conservation notice amid a severe heatwave after water levels dropped in one of the city's water towers.
