The Emporia Gazette
Kansas Shrine Bowl leadership officially announced 2021 rosters over the weekend, with several local players and coaches receiving invites to Hutchinson on June 26.
The Gazette coverage area had two honorees, with Olpe WR/DL Jordan Barnard earning a spot on the East Squad and two-time state-champion Coach Chris Schmidt representing the Eagle’s on the East coaching staff.
Other selections from the area included players Miles Kitselman of Lyndon, and Dane Whalen of Osage City, who were joined on the East Squad by Osage City Coach Andrew Gantenbein.
A full copy of rosters can be found attached to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.