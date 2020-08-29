Gail Wayne Hancock, 75, of Emporia passed away at St Francis Hospital in Topeka on August 19, 2020. The middle son of Homer and Ruth (Thomas) Hancock, he was born September 12, 1944 in Emporia.
He graduated from Toledo Township High School in Saffordville and was the sitting president of their alumni association when they disbanded last year.
After graduation he attended Friends Bible College, KSU, Kansas State Teachers College, World Wide College of Auctioneering, Indiana University’s Auctioneers Institute and was a licensed Realtor.
He married Mary Pauleen Lutes at Pleasant Plain Friends Church in Byers on June 2, 1967.
He was a Christian businessman and auctioneer. He and his wife operated The Trading Post, The Pottery Shed, Gifts Plus, Precious Treasures, Bookends Books, and Flint Hills Auction.
He had many loves including reading, history, and his love for the Lord. He was a birthright member of the Friends church. His collections included books, bricks, jars, wrenches, coins, bottles, crocks, pottery, sports memorabilia, and many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Vincent of Wichita; sisters, Margaret of Derby, Naomi of Emporia; brothers, Ervin of Hugoton, and Paul of Plymouth.
Private graveside services were held August 25th in Hillside Cemetery at Toledo. A celebration of life service will be held on his birth anniversary, Sep. 12 at 2 p.m., in Bluestem Hall, 646 Rd 180, Emporia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barclay College courtesy of Baker Funeral Home, 100 S. Cedar, Valley Center, Kansas 67147. Online condolences may be left on their website at BakerFHVC.com.
