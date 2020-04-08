Right now, Kansas is showing the nation how a vote-by-mail election can protect voters and our democracy at large during this uncertain time.
Yesterday, we saw Republicans jeopardize public health and safety in Wisconsin by forcing thousands of voters to defy CDC guidelines in order to advocate for themselves at the ballot box. It is crucial we prevent this from occurring at the national level come November. To guarantee the basic principle that voters will not have to risk their livelihoods in order to vote, Kansas voters must prove that when we make our elections as inclusive, accessible, and safe as possible, voter turnout increases and our democracy thrives.
Bernie Sanders’s decision to suspend his campaign will not change the Kansas 2020 Presidential Primary. The KDP has mailed over 370,000 ballots to registered Democrats and will send over 10,000 more throughout April. Along with all formally filed candidates, Bernie Sanders will remain on the ballot and Kansas voters can still choose to vote their preference on their ranked-choice ballots. If Bernie Sanders reaches the 15% viability threshold of the vote, he will be awarded Kansas delegates. It is then up to the Sanders campaign to determine whether to keep or redistribute any delegates received.
“We recognize that many Kansas voters will be disappointed by today’s news that Bernie Sander’s has chosen to suspend his campaign," said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. "However, we cannot overstate the importance of voting by mail in the Kansas 2020 Primary. If we want to make sure voters have the option to vote-by-mail in future elections, especially for the November general election if the COVID-19 virus has not been contained, Kansans must prove that vote-by-mail keeps our communities safe and makes our democracy stronger. The KDP needs our members to step up to the plate now more than ever. Please make sure you vote, and then call your neighbors, family members and other loved ones to make sure they make their voices heard. Together, we will prove vote-by-mail must be prioritized at the local, state, and national level throughout the 2020 cycle to keep our communities safe and our democracy vibrant.”
A vote-by-mail schedule is included below for convenience:
If you are a registered Democrat and have not received your ballot by April 10 you can request another mail-in ballot by calling the KDP office or filling out an online form at: https://kansasdems.org/request-mail-ballot.
Note: The mail-in ballot request form will not be available online until April 10, 2020 to ensure adequate time for ballots to be delivered by mail. The deadline to request a ballot is April 24, 2020. Voters should follow the instructions included with their ballots and mail their ballot so that it is received by May 2, 2020. Please visit our website for a complete vote-by-mail schedule and more information about ranked-choice-voting at www.kansasdems.org/2020Primary.
I got mine on Tuesday and mailed it back in on Wednesday.
