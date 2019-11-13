The Emporia State women’s soccer team knows it will take a far more complete effort on Friday to knock off second-seeded Northeastern State in the semifinal round of the MIAA Tournament.
In the quarterfinal battle with Northwest Missouri State, the Hornets spotted the Bearcats a pair of goals before taking a 3-2 victory in overtime. A sluggish, somewhat out-of-character start is something ESU won’t be able to afford against the far stingier RiverHawks.
“We’ve got to get a consistent effort,” ESU Head Coach Bryan Sailer said. “We’ve got to start better than we have. It’s got to be 90 minutes, we can’t dig a hole against really good teams. You’ve got to come out and play your best and finish opportunities. When we played (NSU) the first time, we were a little depleted and we didn’t play very well. We’re going to have to redeem ourselves this game.”
The Hornets dropped a 4-1 decision with the RiverHawks on October 13, a game that saw them short senior midfielder Tanna Benefiel and sophomore keeper Jillian Patton due to injury. Since then, as the roster has largely gotten healthier, ESU has gone 5-1-1.
“I just think it truly proved we are a team that can beat anyone,” freshman midfielder Joanie Westcoat said. “Even if we face difficulties, we can come back and overcome that challenge and win.”
Westcoat joined her fellow defensive midfield in holding the Bearcats scoreless in the second half last week and has aided in seven shutouts this season.
“We’ve stepped up to challenges throughout the year,” Sailer said. “This is another one. Our program has taken great strides in the regular season. last year we got bounced in this round and it wasn’t a good loss. We want to be competitive and make sure the game goes down to the end to give ourselves a chance.”
Emporia State is one of the top four remaining seeds in the postseason tournament, all four of which are also the top four scoring teams in the MIAA.
NSU and ESU averaged almost identical numbers in goals per game (2.10, 2.00) though the RiverHawks have done a slightly better job in allowing fewer.
The margin between the teams at the top, however, is slim. At this time of year, it gets even slimmer.
“There’s no dominant team,” Sailer said. “Any one of the four teams can win it. I think you can play this tournament ... four times and have a different winner every time. Maybe last year we were happy to be there, but I think this year, were not just happy to be there. We want to go and compete for it and give ourself a chance for it at the end.”
Also serving as an inspiration was the Hornets’ drop in the regional rankings despite not losing a game since the last announcement. ESU fell from sixth to seventh, putting the Hornets on the bubble of advancing to the NCAA Central Region Tournament next week. Friday will likely be a battle for their season.
“It’s unfortunate ... that makes us a little more focused and motivated for Friday,” senior forward Kennedy Hoffman said. “(If) we win Friday, then we have even more of a chance of making the tournament. I think it gives us more motivation.”
That in itself has proven to be contagious up and down the Hornets’ sideline and its rubbing off on the younger players who are experiencing the collegiate postseason for the first time.
“Everyone’s driven,” Westcoat said. “The upperclassmen that we have on the team right now really motivate us. I look up to the seniors and our junior and I think it’s the same for all the freshmen. We’re trying to play for them and ourselves.”
Kickoff between third-seeded ESU and second-seeded Northeastern State is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the South Recreation Complex in Warrensburg, Mo.
