William “Bill” Matzen passed away on Dec. 6, 2020. Aged 75 years, he died at his home in Kansas City Missouri.
A native of Randolph county Missouri, Bill was born to Willis Matzen and Zella Maude (Jones) Matzen on October 1, 1945. He was a US Army Veteran and served his country in Vietnam. Bill worked for the Santa Fe railroad for more than 40 years. He enjoyed playing golf, and he enjoyed watching it on TV just as much. He was a lifelong lover of cats. He also loved old black and white movies, The Andy Griffith Show, and his Olde English Bulldogge,Tugg.
Preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Sharon Lang Matzen. He is survived by daughters, Emilee and Meredith and 1 grandson.
Services will be private. Donations in memory of Bill can be made to your local humane society or to the Humane Society of the United States. www. humanesociety.org
Cremation society of KS and MO; online condolences, www.kccremation.com,
(816) 822-9888.
(0) comments
