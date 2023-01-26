George H. Siedhoff II of Baxter Springs, Kansas died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Legacy Living Center in Baxter Springs. He was 93.
George worked for Harley Industry in Wichita.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Derfelt Funeral Home in Galena has the arrangements.
