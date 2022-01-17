Wilma Lou (Larsen) Lutz

Wilma Lou (Larsen) Lutz,

87, passed away at 11:51

p.m. on Friday, January 7,

in Lawrence, KS, with her

children at her side.

Wilma was born September

23, 1934, in Orange, CA, the

only child of Lytel D. and Vera

(O’Rourke) Larsen. Wilma

was raised in Santa Ana, CA

where she began playing

the accordion at age 5 and

piano at age 8. She was an

accomplished pianist all her

life. Her love for drawing and

painting began at an early age. Childhood summers were

spent at the family beach house in Newport Beach, CA. She

was surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins from

her parents’ large families. The family moved to Upland,

CA in 1949 where Wilma graduated from Chaffey Union

High School in 1952 and the University of Redlands, CA in

1956 with a business degree.

In 1964 on a blind date, Wilma was introduced to Leo

Lutz, a fine young man from Emporia, KS. They were

married in Long Beach, CA in 1964 and their two children,

David and Laura, were born in Santa Rosa, CA. Wilma

and her family lived in six different cities in CA over the

years, together exploring the western states, visiting family

in Kansas, and spending time on the water – beach visits,

cruising the California Delta waterways, water skiing,

and fishing in the lakes of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Wilma’s greatest joy was the deep devotion and love her

family has for each other and for our Lord Jesus Christ.

Leo and Wilma moved to Lawrence, KS in 1994 with

their newly acquired travel trailer. They visited all 48 lower

states documenting them with Wilma’s vibrant watercolor

paintings and Leo’s beautiful black and white photographs.

Wilma was a member of the New Generation Society,

Downtown Tuesday Painters, and the Empty Nesters at

Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Wilma will be remembered as a devoted wife and

mother, loyal friend who held lifelong friendships, a

welcoming and generous neighbor, and for her love of art,

music, history, nature, and the fun times well-spent with

family and friends.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 55

years, Leo, and will be deeply missed by her son, David

(Angelica) Lutz, Costa Mesa, CA; daughter, Laura (Brad)

Elkins, and Laura’s stepchildren, Ben and Maddie Elkins,

Sacramento, CA; her husband’s sisters, Loretta Tonnsen,

Billings, MT and Mary Ann Hansen, Leawood, KS; and

numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian burial was held at Corpus Christi

Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS on Thursday, January 13,

2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation earlier at the church at

10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s

Cemetery, Olpe, KS. Memorial contributions may be made

in Wilma’s name through Warren-McElwain Mortuary and

specified for Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Corpus Christi

Catholic Church, or the charity of your choice and may be

sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th

Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence

go to warrenmcelwain.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.