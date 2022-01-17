Wilma Lou (Larsen) Lutz,
87, passed away at 11:51
p.m. on Friday, January 7,
in Lawrence, KS, with her
children at her side.
Wilma was born September
23, 1934, in Orange, CA, the
only child of Lytel D. and Vera
(O’Rourke) Larsen. Wilma
was raised in Santa Ana, CA
where she began playing
the accordion at age 5 and
piano at age 8. She was an
accomplished pianist all her
life. Her love for drawing and
painting began at an early age. Childhood summers were
spent at the family beach house in Newport Beach, CA. She
was surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins from
her parents’ large families. The family moved to Upland,
CA in 1949 where Wilma graduated from Chaffey Union
High School in 1952 and the University of Redlands, CA in
1956 with a business degree.
In 1964 on a blind date, Wilma was introduced to Leo
Lutz, a fine young man from Emporia, KS. They were
married in Long Beach, CA in 1964 and their two children,
David and Laura, were born in Santa Rosa, CA. Wilma
and her family lived in six different cities in CA over the
years, together exploring the western states, visiting family
in Kansas, and spending time on the water – beach visits,
cruising the California Delta waterways, water skiing,
and fishing in the lakes of the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Wilma’s greatest joy was the deep devotion and love her
family has for each other and for our Lord Jesus Christ.
Leo and Wilma moved to Lawrence, KS in 1994 with
their newly acquired travel trailer. They visited all 48 lower
states documenting them with Wilma’s vibrant watercolor
paintings and Leo’s beautiful black and white photographs.
Wilma was a member of the New Generation Society,
Downtown Tuesday Painters, and the Empty Nesters at
Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Wilma will be remembered as a devoted wife and
mother, loyal friend who held lifelong friendships, a
welcoming and generous neighbor, and for her love of art,
music, history, nature, and the fun times well-spent with
family and friends.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 55
years, Leo, and will be deeply missed by her son, David
(Angelica) Lutz, Costa Mesa, CA; daughter, Laura (Brad)
Elkins, and Laura’s stepchildren, Ben and Maddie Elkins,
Sacramento, CA; her husband’s sisters, Loretta Tonnsen,
Billings, MT and Mary Ann Hansen, Leawood, KS; and
numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mass of Christian burial was held at Corpus Christi
Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS on Thursday, January 13,
2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation earlier at the church at
10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s
Cemetery, Olpe, KS. Memorial contributions may be made
in Wilma’s name through Warren-McElwain Mortuary and
specified for Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Corpus Christi
Catholic Church, or the charity of your choice and may be
sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th
Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence
go to warrenmcelwain.com.
