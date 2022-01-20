Denise Yvonne Willey of Emporia died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home. She was 69.
She was a secretary at Newman Regional Health in the Laboratory.
The Rosary and Services at St. Joseph Catholic Church have been canceled. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery, south of Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
