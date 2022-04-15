Harold Eugene Odgers of Emporia died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home in Emporia. He was 84.
Harold was born on December 28, 1937 in Manchester, Oklahoma the son of Wilbur and Lela Cundiff Odgers. He married Dorothy Pauline Collier but later divorced. He then married Hazel Williams on February 14, 1970 in Emporia, Kansas. She died on March 5, 2012 in Emporia. On February 13, 2014 he married Phylis Kee Rausch in Emporia. She survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Phylis Odger of Emporia; daughters, Janet Baldelli, and Kim Chappelk; stepsons, David Williams, Larry Williams, Robert Williams, John Williams, Norris Williams, Frank Williams, and John Rousch; stepdaughter, Carol Cahoone; stepfather, Louis Hanson of Gladstone, Missouri; brother, Lavern Odgers of Strong City; sisters, Rita Dreyer of Emporia, and Linda Hansen of Gladstone, Missouri; 31 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his second wife, Hazel Odgers; daughter, Cynthia Gregory; and son and daughter-in-law, Gary Odgers Guy and Cindy, grandsons Chad and Calvin Guy.
Harold drove for J.D. Miller Trucking and then was an owner/operator with his wife Hazel hauling grain in Hugoton, Kansas for 30 years. He later drove 25 years for Martin Trucking before retiring in 2013. Harold served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2587 in Emporia.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Private burial will take place at the Fruitland Cemetery west of Americus. Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
