Michael Lynn Gaston, 58, of Olpe, Kansas passed away at his home on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Mike was born November 17, 1963 in Noble, Oklahoma the son of Garland and Pat (Miller) Gaston. An Olpe resident and former Leadvillian, Mike enjoyed all things outdoors, a good pig roast, and loud music (the heavier the better). He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, kindness and unique approach to life.
Mike is survived by his wife, Lysa; sons, Ian Gaston of Breckenridge, Colorado, Malcolm Gaston and wife Tracy of Norman, Oklahoma; his parents, Garland and Pat Gaston of Noble; and his three older sisters, Shirley Armbrister of Noble, Sharon Demattio of Norman and Debra Locke of Noble.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
