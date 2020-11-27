John Alan Davis, lifelong resident of Lyon County,
KS died of complications from the COVID-19 virus on
November 17, 2020 at the age of 66.
John is survived by his wife, Pamela Davis; his
children, Aaron Davis of rural Emporia, Angie Becker
of rural Emporia, Amanda (Brian) Dreasher of rural
Emporia, Aaric (Carrie) Davis of Hoyt, Kansas; and his
sister, Janis Edington of Emporia. John is survived by 12
grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Robert
Davis; his brother, Jim Davis; and daughter-in-law, April
Finlay. His mother, Mary Fancher, died shortly after
learning of John’s death.
John was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 7,
1954 to Robert and Mary (Perry) Davis. He graduated
from Emporia High School in 1972. On July 20, 1972 he
married the love of his life, Pamela Douglas. John worked
as a draftsman for Didde Corporation for most of his
adult life and when the company closed, he continued his
education at Emporia State University earning his degree
in elementary education. John spent 3 years teaching at
Burlingame Elementary before taking on his final role
working for the Kansas Department of Transportation as
an engineering technician. He was scheduled to retire on
February 1, 2021.
John was a devoted husband for 48 years and a great
father to his children. Family was the most important
aspect of John’s life and he was always wanting to share
about his children and grandchildren anytime someone
would listen. John was a talented singer and musician
and enjoyed singing in the choir and quartet at West Side
Baptist Church. He often volunteered to sing at funerals
and weddings for anyone who would ask. John was a great
friend and always looked out for others before himself.
John was a true believer in Jesus Christ and loved his
church. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date.
