John Alan Davis, lifelong resident of Lyon County,

KS died of complications from the COVID-19 virus on

November 17, 2020 at the age of 66.

John is survived by his wife, Pamela Davis; his

children, Aaron Davis of rural Emporia, Angie Becker

of rural Emporia, Amanda (Brian) Dreasher of rural

Emporia, Aaric (Carrie) Davis of Hoyt, Kansas; and his

sister, Janis Edington of Emporia. John is survived by 12

grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Robert

Davis; his brother, Jim Davis; and daughter-in-law, April

Finlay. His mother, Mary Fancher, died shortly after

learning of John’s death.

John was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 7,

1954 to Robert and Mary (Perry) Davis. He graduated

from Emporia High School in 1972. On July 20, 1972 he

married the love of his life, Pamela Douglas. John worked

as a draftsman for Didde Corporation for most of his

adult life and when the company closed, he continued his

education at Emporia State University earning his degree

in elementary education. John spent 3 years teaching at

Burlingame Elementary before taking on his final role

working for the Kansas Department of Transportation as

an engineering technician. He was scheduled to retire on

February 1, 2021.

John was a devoted husband for 48 years and a great

father to his children. Family was the most important

aspect of John’s life and he was always wanting to share

about his children and grandchildren anytime someone

would listen. John was a talented singer and musician

and enjoyed singing in the choir and quartet at West Side

Baptist Church. He often volunteered to sing at funerals

and weddings for anyone who would ask. John was a great

friend and always looked out for others before himself.

John was a true believer in Jesus Christ and loved his

church. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date.

