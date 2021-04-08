More than 400 people joined a virtual event with child safety activist Elizabeth Smart at Emporia State University, Wednesday night, during which Smart shared her story of survival.
Smart was abducted and kept captive for nine months when she was 14. Now 18 years later, Smart says we are all “surviving something” and life is genuinely good.
Smart had just completed her eighth grade school year when David Allen Mitchell abducted her at knifepoint from her family home in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 5, 2002.
The man forced her to climb the side of a mountain, chained her to a tree and subjected her to months of sexual abuse and torture. He and his partner, Wanda Barzee, used religion as a manipulation technique throughout the ordeal, as well as using religion as a way to hide Smart’s identity while they moved between Utah and California. Smart was eventually identified by police nine months later she was reunited with her family.
While her captors used religion to manipulate others, Smart says she was able to use religion to help her survive. She prayed regularly and believed God was with her and would eventually get her home.
“It was easier to go through the experiences believing God was with me, that my heavenly Father loved me, that He wanted me, His daughter, to be safe,” Smart said. “That was much easier to believe than to think I was alone and He didn’t exist.”
Smart also relied on memories of her family to help her survive. She says she knew she was loved and treated well at one point in her life. By focusing her mind on those people and those experiences, she was able to remember that she would be loved again.
“My mom had told me no matter what happened in my life she would love me,” Smart said. “So I knew that even if I was ruined now, if I was dirty and no one else wanted me, my mom would still love me and that was enough.”
When Smart returned to her home, filled with luxurious carpet, running water and electricity, she felt like she had been given her life back. She says she wanted to experience everything and live every minute. Though she had much healing to do, she had a strong support system to help her along the way, which she says was crucial. She relied on her parents, siblings and friends to help her through the process and says all survivors need a strong support system.
Smart is now married with three children of her own. She operates the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and advocates for survivors. She encouraged ESU students to become involved and educate themselves on child abuse, sexual assault, drug abuse and other issues impacting the lives of thousands. She encouraged them to partner with her foundation or several other national organizations to give back and support others.
The day after Smart returned to her family, she and her mother had a talk. Her mother gave her some wise advice.
“‘Elizabeth, what these people did to you was horrible,’” she said. “‘They took nine months of your life that you will never get back. But the best way to punish them is to be happy, to not give them a moment more of your life.’”
Smart said that advice has helped her focus on working towards happiness. While life isn’t always easy and problems continue to arise, she said making choices to be happy and take care of herself has helped her heal.
“Happiness is real and something to never stop fighting for,” Smart said.
