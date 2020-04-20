Lyon County Public Health reported six new confirmed positives Monday afternoon, bringing the county's confirmed positive count to 84.
There have been 105 total cases of the virus in Lyon County, including 21 presumptive positives and 31 total recoveries. Presumptive positives are cases in which an individual with close contact to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is presenting symptoms but has not been tested.
Public health officials reported the first COVID-19 related death Sunday. No additional deaths have been reported.
Public health also identified its first clusters in the county, with Tyson Foods being the largest cluster so far with 34 cases reported. Simmons had 13 cases as of Monday, Heritage Pentecostal Church had seven cases and Detroit Diesel and Hostess had four cases each.
Of the local cases, 78 are reported to live in Emporia city limits. Ten are reported to live in North Lyon County — or the area north of US Highway 50 and I-35. Another 10 are reported to live in South Lyon County.
Sounds like a good time to host a bunch of company picnics, maybe pack the churches next Sunday to sing the same old songs and listen to the same old sermons. Maybe send all the kids to play on the playgrounds together... that will teach this unconstitutional orders Governor a lesson about trying to save lives!
