Sports in Kansas released its finalists Monday for girls basketball coach of the year in the seven classes.
The winners will be announced on the weekend of March 24-26.
Locally, three iconic coaches were nominated in Class 1A Division I. Madison High School’s Bille Nienstedt, in his first year with the Lady Bulldogs, and Olpe High School’s Ron Slaymaker. In the Class 1A Division Ii category, Lebo High School’s Patrick Gardner made the final cut.
Nienstedt, who won a 1A state title while coaching at Lebo in 2001, led the Madison Lady Bulldogs to a 19-4 record, a third-place finish in the Lyon County League and the Oswego sub-state championship game. Madison lost to Olpe in the sub-state final 46-50.
Slaymaker guided his Lady Eagle squad to second place in the Lyon County League and an overall 16-8 record. The former Emporia State men’s basketball coach returned Olpe to the state tournament after notching a sub-state victory in a showdown with Madison. The Lady Eagles lost to Quinter High School in the state quarterfinals.
Emporia High School’s Carolyn Dorsey is a 5A coach of the year finalist. Dorsey led the Lady Spartans to a state quarterfinal appearance this year, where they fell to Andover 58-48.
She earned her 100th career win in January 2022.
Gardner led the Lebo Lady Wolves to the 1A Division II state championship game against Hanover High School but lost 34-59. Lebo won the Waverly sub-state championship, defeating St.Paul High School in the final 30-53. Lebo was also the Lyon County Champion, posting a league record of 7-0 and an overall record of 25-1.
