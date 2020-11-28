Sr. “Aurora”, Maria Mercedes Villamar, OSB, 86, of Emporia died, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited in two groups at 4:00 P.M. and 6:30 P.M., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Catherine Catholic Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com. Mass of Christian burial in Atchison will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic at Spring Garden St & S. 8th Street, Atchison, KS 66002. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has the Atchison arrangements.
Sr. Aurora was born on June 10, 1934 in Cheran, Michoacán, Mexico the daughter of Bulfrano Villamar and Maria Ignacia Castillo. She attended schools with Sister of Sacred Heart of Jesus of Zamora Michoacan, Mexico.
Sr. Aurora came to Emporia on September 10, 1994 in the first group of nuns at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Prior to coming to Emporia she worked at monasteries in Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Kansas.
Survivors include two sisters, Elvira y María Elena in Cheran, Michoacan.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: Pedro and Salvador and six sisters: Esperanza, Soledad, Rosa, Guadalupe, Antonia and Consuelo.
