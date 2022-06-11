BAZAAR — The 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills has been canceled due to weather, according to a Gazette reporter at the event.
This is the second time in three years the signature event has been canceled due to weather. Organizers had to cancel Symphony in the Flint Hills after severe weather damaged the event site in 2019. In 2020, the event was canceled again, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will have more on this as information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.