Lyon County Public Health reported eight recoveries and three new test positives for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 363.
The report comes the day after public health officials and Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the third known death of COVID-19 in Lyon County Thursday evening.
The patient was a Hispanic man in his 40s.
Active cases in the county are now 66, with one reported hospitalization listed. There are now 294 recoveries on record and three deaths.
Health officials urges everyone to call your medical provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Continue to follow all Public Health guidelines referencing COVID-19.
Lyon County residents can stay informed by visiting: www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
