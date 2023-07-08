The July Kaw Mission Council’s July program, presented by Marla Matkin, will be held at 2 p.m. July 16.
The presentation, Women on the Santa Fe Trail, focuses on the women, who were by no means silent bystanders, but active participants in the trail experience. It is through their efforts that we have such well documented and detailed information concerning travel and life on the trail.
You will meet three of these women through insightful and informative first-person portrayals. Their reminisces, not only reflect a bygone era, but create a song in prose. These pioneering women are true storytellers, revealing the hidden mysteries of the trail, while at the same time arousing our adventurous minds and spirits to wonder what it would have been like to have traveled the old trail.
A native Kansan, and the descendant of homesteaders, Matkin is a former teacher as well as a respected historian and scholar. Best known for her portrayal of Elizabeth “Libbie” Custer, wife of General George Armstrong Custer, she utilizes her love of history and theatre to inspire and entertain her audiences. Along with her numerous historical programs, she writes and directs plays reminiscent of the old-time farces and melodramas, which take you on a rollicking romp through history.
Matkin currently serves on two boards, the Society of Friends of Historic Fort Hays and the Smoky Hill Trail Association. She has also had the pleasure of serving on the Arts and Entertainment Committee for the 200th celebration of the Santa Fe Trail. And she is very excited to be a part of the docudrama, “The Contested Plains,” dealing with the 1874 German Family Tragedy. She and Buck Taylor (Newly O’Brien of Gunsmoke) play Ruth and Rufus Brown, aunt and uncle of John German.
She has also published her first children’s book entitled Custer’s Mouse, based on the true account of General Custer’s smallest pet. It’s an imaginative blend of history and storytelling. Her second children’s book, “A Dragon’s Tale,” has a 2022 publication date, and is the interesting story, told through the eyes of a young boy, of the discovery of the fossilized skeleton of a prehistoric swimming reptile called a plesiosaur at Fort Wallace in 1867. It is just another way to educate and excite future historians and enthusiasts.
The program will be held at the Carnegie located at 303 W. Main Street on the Santa Fe Trail in Historical Council Grove.
Members of the DAR will have an information table at the event. The event is also sponsored by the Kansas Historical Society, The Friends of Kaw Heritage, Nystrom, Young, Trembly and Area Foundations and the Morris County Historical Society. The program is open to the public with a $3 suggested donation. Refreshments will be served after the Program by The Friends of Kaw Heritage. For more information contact Site Administrator Mark Brooks at 620-307-2754 or at mark.brooks@ks.gov.
