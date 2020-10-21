The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 to terminate the contract of EHS Head Football Coach Corby after reported allegations of abuse Wednesday evening. He had held the position since 2014.
According to a report from KSNT News, allegations from former players "range from being hit with different things, like clipboards and practice schedules, to being shoved and grabbed by the helmet...athletes and parents say [Milleson] used profanity."
The Gazette reached out to Milleson, who refused comment. He will still receive pay as if completed his coaching duties for the 2020-21 school year.
The vote came after several lengthy executive sessions. Board President Michael Crouch and Vice President Leslie Seeley recused themselves from the vote due to "conflicts of interest."
Stay with The Gazette for updates on this story as more information is made available.
It wasnt just football players. He treated many kids like this during summer lifting also.
The joys of being employed by a school district - you commit multiple counts of assault. don't have to do any more work. and you still get paid. How lovely.
In a zero tolerance policy district no less, so a student to another student they would be expelled. However When conduct was going on of which the board was familiar they let it slide until they couldn't contain the public blow-out. Owning it from the top would be good, but they'll all disavow any knowledge. Watch how long that lasts.
