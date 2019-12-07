With deepest sorrow, we announce that Christopher M Wecker (Chris) of Emporia, KS, age 30, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 after putting up a strong fight from an illness that stole him away at such a young age.
Although Chris was only 30 years old, he touched the lives of many, and those that knew him, even if just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.
Chris will be missed everyday by his parents, Rodney & Cori Goff Pratt, Michael & Frances Wecker; his True Love, Teighlor Henning and daughter, Ryder Carroll; his sisters and brothers, Calli Wecker, Rylin Pratt, Colt, Colleen, Christine and Cassandra; grandparents, JD & Marie Wheat of Allen and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Barbara Goff, and Glenn Wecker.
Chris was self-employed working in the construction business, something that he loved. This gave him the freedom to enjoy life doing the things he loved with friends and family… hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking.
A Celebration of Life from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family requests you come casual as Chris was a free spirited individual always known to be wearing a ball-cap, blue jeans and t-shirts. In carrying out Chris’s last wishes, a brief reading about Chris and his love for life will kick off his Celebration of Life immediately followed with visitation to share memories and laughs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Memory of Chris Wecker to the Beau Arndt Foundation or to the Flint Hills Care Center of Emporia, KS. Contributions should be sent in care of the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. You can also leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.